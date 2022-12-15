It seems that High on Life PC gamers are really enjoying it, as it is first on Steam among the premium titles, i.e. paid. It should be noted that Steam rankings are based on revenue, not copies sold. Above Squanch Games’ game are only Steam Deck, which is hardware, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which is a free-to-play game.

Also note the very positive judgement of user reviews, who seem to be really appreciating it. Out of 935 reviews (at the time of writing this news), 88% are positive.

We read the official description of the game:

You have just finished high school and are out of work and ambitions. You have no concrete prospects until an alien cartel that wants to use mankind as drugs invades the Earth. Now you and a team of charismatic talking guns must step into the shoes of heroes and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunters the cosmos has ever seen.

Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, take on the evil Garmantuous and his band of henchmen, collect loot, meet unique characters and more in this new comic adventure from Justin Roiland!

Rescue and team up with charismatic talking guns to become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Navigate dynamic and ever-changing worlds ranging from a jungle paradise to a city built inside an asteroid, the center of the cosmos.

Use each gun’s unique abilities to your advantage to take on a variety of criminals as you hunt down the evil Garmantuous and his band of alien minions.

Complete hunting challenges, meet weird, cute and funny characters, collect a wide variety of alien technologies and more!