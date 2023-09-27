High on Lifethe unique first-person title developed by Squanch Games in collaboration with the creators of Rick & Morty, will soon be enriched by the High on Knife DLC: the latest trailer has in fact revealed the release date.

The additional content will take the surreal experience of High on Life by adding a marked presence… horror. Even the trailer follows the idea of ​​being in a completely different environment from the colorful world we knew in the main title.

The new trailer showed off new gameplay footage, new characters, a hilarious talking knife, and the game’s final release date. DLC… scary! And it couldn’t have been more appropriate…

High on Knife will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 30, 2023. On the same day, another horror title that IOS owners are eagerly awaiting will become available: Resident Evil Village.

High on Life is certainly an original title full of humor that surprised users Xbox (before also arriving on PS4 and PS5) at the end of 2022.

The game has a score Metacritic equal to 67, among specialized critics, but is instead considered a small pearl by players, especially those who have been able to appreciate humor in a Rick & Morty.