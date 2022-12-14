High on Life is available from yesterday on PC and Xbox also through Xbox Game Pass, and the classic is available from the first day day one patches which in this case appears decidedly important, as it fixes various problems including the inconsistencies of the frame ratebringing it more firmly to 60 fps.

Those who have already downloaded in the past few hours should already have the updated version of the game, in any case in the official tweet of the development team, shown below, you can find all the features of this update.

Among the various interesting points we find the fixing of crash and bug problems, the improvement of performance both on PC than on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and improvements also for the user interface and the visibility of the texts. However, there are many other fixes present, as you can see in the bulleted list.

The frame-rate adjustment is particularly important because the problems detected on this front were quite serious before the update, so much so that they were mentioned in some of the first reviews of High on Life to emerge. Apparently, Digital Foundry had also prepared a video analysis taking this aspect into consideration, but with the release of the patch they practically had to remove the video because it was no longer reflected in the final version of the game.

For the rest, we remind you that High on Life has been available since yesterday, presented with a launch trailer and available on day one directly on Xbox Game Pass.