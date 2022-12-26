High On Life It was the subject of discussion because it became the most successful title of a Third Party in the Netflix-like video game service offered by Microsoft. Now, this time, its developer justin roiland commented why the video game is on Xbox Game Pass and also how beneficial it is.

In an episode of Xbox Podcast, Roiland commented that he consciously assessed the situation of the release of High On Life for Xbox Game Pass and assured that it is very favorable for its delivery. Especially due to what we will mention below:

Little-known video games can be openly featured on the Xbox Game Pass service. They obviously have a lot more to show, this uncertainty could lead to more sales once the game is no longer available on subscription.

Thus, the players who had planned to play it will try it, while others will give it a chance because it is in the catalogthis could generate more public.

Besides, the developer mentioned that he promptly investigated the situation before High on Life will enter Xbox Game Pass. He mentioned the following:

“Before we decided to pull the trigger, I talked to a bunch of people at the studio who did the Game Pass thing. And finally I came to the conclusion — based on what I had heard — that it is an added value. Because essentially, there are a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t have picked up the game and played it. And those people, if you believe in what you’ve done, and really feel confident that you’ve done something special or different—and we do that with our game. Those people can become evangelists in some way for the title.”

In their conversations, he learned an important statistic:

“A lot of people told me that non-Game Pass games—that are released anyway—compared to Game Pass games, [obtienen] 7 times higher sales”.

So it looks like the developer of High on Life he knew exactly what he was doing.

where is it available High on Life?

Its launch was on December 13, 2022. It is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows.

