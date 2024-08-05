JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) to Produce Animated Series Based on Video Game High On Life with his production company Alternate Side Productions. In reality it is not yet certain, since negotiations are still ongoing, but they are in a decidedly advanced state. So we do not yet have confirmation that the project will happen, but the chances of it coming to fruition are considered excellent, so much so that there are already official statements from those involved, including Smoove, who speak about it openly and enthusiastically.

If you don’t remember, High On Life is a 2022 first-person shooter with a strong comic tone, set in a sci-fi world full of talking guns and absurd situations. After all, the entire plot revolves around the discovery made by aliens about humans: they are the most powerful drug in the cosmos. Smoove is one of the main voice actors of the video game, which also had the voices of Jack Black, Susan Sarandon and Thomas Middleditch.

A portrait of Smoove

The series is currently being developed by Alternate, Squanch Games (the game’s development studio), and Striker Entertainment. Alternate Side Productions will serve as executive producer alongside Russell Binder and Mandy Bardisbanian from Striker Entertainment, as well as Squanch Games, who has lent narrative director Alec Robbins to produce.

Smoove is an actor and writer, best known for playing Leon Black in Curb Your Enthusiasmbut has also written for SNL, lent his voice to Ice Age 4 and The Smurfs 2, and appeared in Everybody Hates Chris and Real Husbands of Hollywood. He launched the company Alternate with Rick Dorfman and Miles Grose.