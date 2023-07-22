













This information comes thanks to the Orbis Patches site. There the PS4 version of High On Life was found in the PlayStation Store database. In addition, it appeared a short time ago, which could mean a close announcement. Some users theorize that the arrival of this version will be announced along with the DLC: High On Knife.

Something curious is that only one version appears for PS4 and none for PS5. However, this does not necessarily mean that it cannot be played on this console. The backward compatibility between the two would allow the PS4 title to be played on its successor.

Finding this evidence in the most remote data of the PlayStation Store is already enough to ensure its arrival. However, we still have to wait for its developers, Squanch Games, to officially announce it. Would you like to give it a try on this console?

What is High On Life?

High On Life is a first-person shooter from the creator of the Rick and Morty series. Here we take control of a young man who is forced to become an intergalactic bounty hunter when Earth is invaded by an alien cartel. To save the planet and its loved ones, he will have to eliminate its leaders with the help of a series of talking weapons.

Upon its release in December 2022, it was well received for its gameplay reminiscent of shooters of yesteryear. However, some critics mentioned that it could be frustrating for those who are not used to the humor that its creator handles. Although it is possible to make the weapons not speak so much if they get you fed up.

If you haven’t played it and you have Xbox One or a Series X/S you can find it in the Game Pass catalog. If it catches your eye and you’re from PlayStation, it looks like you won’t have to wait long to give it a try as well.

