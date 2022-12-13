High on Line is available starting today on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, downloadable at no additional cost to subscribers to Xbox Game Passand obviously could not miss a spectacular launch trailer for the game.

Received with positive but not stellar first votes, High on Life is a decidedly different first-person shooter from the usual, characterized by the unmistakable humor of Justin Roiland, one of the authors of the famous animated series Rick and Morty.

In the game we will have to take on the role of a boy who is determined to face alone an alien invasion that could devastate our planet. To succeed in the enterprise we will have a set of talking guns available, almost always inappropriately, with which to make our way through increasingly stronger and more numerous enemies.

“The game’s campaign will confront us with completely insane situations, absurd and funny dialogues, frantic and increasingly challenging fights, which take place within a surprisingly solid and competent gameplay: we talked about this and more in the our review of High on Life at Gamescom 2022.”