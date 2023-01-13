Justin Roilandco-creator of the animated series Rick and Morty, voice of the two main characters and also author of the games High on Life, Trover Saves the Universe and Accounting, is in awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend.

A criminal complaint obtained by prosecutors in Orange County, California, accuses Roiland of bodily harm and kidnapping of a woman, with whom he lived at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents. Roiland pleaded not guilty.

The accident is occurred in January 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that year, but the allegations went seemingly unnoticed by the media until NBC News reported them this Thursday when a preliminary hearing was held on the case.

Roiland’s attorney and representatives of Cartoon Network, which broadcasts Rick and Morty, have not yet released a statement on the matter. There trial date has not yet been fixed.

High on Life is the newest game made by Justin Roiland’s team. It is a comical first-person shooter in which our character uses a series of foul-mouthed and easy-to-follow talking weapons. You can read our review of High on Life at this address.