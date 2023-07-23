We also point out that just a few hours ago Squanch Games released High on Life on PS5 and PS4, which is now available for purchase. The High on Knife expansion will arrive on the PlayStation consoles in conjunction with the other platforms, namely PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

A new one has arrived via IGN’s YouTube channel gameplay videos Of High on Knife the paid DLC of High on Life scheduled for autumn 2023.

Between quarterings and explosive pinballs

The video shows us the new abilities of the talking knife Knifeywhich has now transformed into something of a chainsaw dagger, opening the door to close-range executions and dismemberments.

In the video we can also see the new weapon in action BALL. Unlike the other guns, this one doesn’t have a talking mouth, rather it’s operated by three little blue creatures. Its primary fire mode shoots a pinball ball at full force that bounces off enemies and if it comes back to us we can shoot it back with more power, until it overheats and explodes. With the secondary fire it is possible to place giant pinball bumpers on the ground, to make the ball bounce further and hit more targets.