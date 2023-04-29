High on Life it is confirmed a big hit on Xbox Game Pass with the recent announcement by Sqanch Games of the achievement of the 7.5 million unique players who took part in this bizarre first-person shooter.

High on Life has already been named the biggest launch of 2022 on Xbox Game Pass for a third-party title, although no precise data has been published in this regard in terms of the amount of users. It was the first 5 days of availability on the market, but evidently the game has continued to gather players over time.

Obviously, being a title present on the Xbox Game Pass, the amount of players does not automatically translate into the amount of copies soldbut as we have seen, with the affirmation of an alternative distribution model such as subscription services, the evaluation parameters of a success must necessarily change.

Considering that it is a production of rather small dimensions compared to triple A games of other caliber, the result obtained by the team is even more remarkable. In the meantime, after the big update 4 which introduced two graphics modes and corrected various problems, High on Knife was announced last month, intended to bring further content into the game but still with details to be specified.