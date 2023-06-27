Oil futures prices rose during Asian trading yesterday, after a volatile session as a result of the short-term armed rebellion in Russia, one of the major oil-exporting countries and a member of OPEC+.

Brent crude futures rose six cents to $74.24 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose ten cents to $69.47 a barrel. Bloomberg news agency reported that the price of West Texas Intermediate crude approached $70 a barrel, after rising 0.3% on Monday.

And on the New York Commodity Exchange, oil is still heading towards recording a new and repeated quarterly loss since 2019, due to fears of a faltering recovery of the Chinese economy and continued tightening of US monetary policy, in addition to the flexibility of Russian oil exports, which increases pressure on prices.

On Monday, Russia canceled the state of emergency imposed in the Russian capital, Moscow, after an attempted rebellion by the Wagner Group, after it was thwarted. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude rose in Singapore trading yesterday, by 0.6%, to $69.81 a barrel for next August delivery, while the international benchmark Brent crude oil price increased by 0.5%, to $74.56 a barrel for next August delivery.