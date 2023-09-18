Oil prices rose today, Monday, and by 0027 GMT, Brent crude futures increased five cents, or 0.1 percent, to $93.98 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $90.92 per barrel.

The two crude oil prices rose for the third week in a row, reaching their highest levels since November.

Traders are awaiting monetary policy decisions by central banks, including the Federal Reserve (the US central bank), this week regarding raising interest rates.

Stopping raising US interest rates may lead to a weakening of the dollar, making primary commodities denominated in the US currency, such as oil, less expensive for holders of other currencies.