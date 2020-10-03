1. In the Hathras gangrape case, Uttar Pradesh Additional Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi and DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi met the victim’s family today. The victim’s family told the two officials that if we had shown the picture of the dead body, we would have paid tribute. After the meeting, Avneesh Awasthi said that we have listened to everyone, the SIT will investigate into this matter and find a solution to everything. https://bit.ly/3jn4oql

2. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are going to meet the gang rape victim’s family in Hathras. When both the leaders went out with the Congress leaders and workers today, there was a clash on the UP border. After a lot of struggle, five leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka, were allowed to go to Hathras. Two days ago, Rahul-Priyanka Hathras wanted to die but they were taken into custody. https://bit.ly/36pYdhH

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the world’s longest highway tunnel. This 9 kilometer long tunnel connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that today the dream of crores of people has been fulfilled, not only of Atal ji. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present during the inauguration. https://bit.ly/2GdwTso

4. Seats have been divided in the Grand Alliance regarding Bihar elections. RJD 144, Congress, 70, CPI 6, CPI ML 19 and CPM will contest four seats. RJD will give VIP and JMM seats from its account. https://bit.ly/33rmZw0

5. There is news of relief for customers who have not paid EMI to the bank during the loan moratorium period. The government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that interest will not be charged on the outstanding installments for loans up to Rs 2 crore. https://bit.ly/2HUy7ZV

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR: Rajasthan gave Bangalore a target of 155 runs, Smith and Samson flopped once again https://bit.ly/2HL1lKy

For other minor big news abplive.com But welcome