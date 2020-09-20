W.hen it’s about strict and fast, Bavaria is always way ahead when it comes to corona measures. Nevertheless, the state currently has the highest numbers of new infections every day – and Munich is the first metropolis in Germany to exceed the critical mark of 50 per 100,000. Does that mean that mask requirements and testing are useless? Helmut Küchenhoff, head of the statistical consulting laboratory at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich, explains the figures and what is behind the “nowcasting”.