D.he federal government classifies France and Denmark as high-risk areas due to the high number of corona infections from Sunday. This also applies to Norway, Lebanon and Andorra, as the Robert Koch Institute announced on Friday. Anyone who enters from a high-risk area and is not fully vaccinated or recovered has to be in quarantine for ten days and can only get rid of it with a negative test five days after arrival at the earliest.

With the exception of Luxembourg, all of Germany’s neighboring countries will be classified as high-risk areas in the future. Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Albania, North Macedonia and Moldova will be removed from the risk list.

The classification as a high-risk area is automatically accompanied by a travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office for unnecessary tourist trips. It makes it easier for tourists to cancel trips that have already been booked free of charge, but does not mean a travel ban.

Countries and regions with a particularly high risk of infection are classified as high-risk areas. But it is not just the infection numbers that are decisive. Other criteria are the speed at which the virus is spreading, the burden on the health system or a lack of data on the corona situation.

In the meantime, there were no corona high-risk areas in the European Union in late summer. In the past few weeks, however, numerous EU countries have already been put back on the risk list.

In total, more than 50 countries are wholly or partially listed as high-risk areas by the RKI. There are also eight virus variant areas in Africa, for which even stricter entry restrictions apply. They had been classified in the highest risk category because of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

2-G obligation when entering Austria

Austria is tightening its entry regulations to curb the Omikron variant. According to the Ministry of Health, only people who have valid 2-G verification are allowed into the country until further notice. Specifically, this means that they have to be vaccinated three times or have recovered. If you don’t have a booster vaccination, you have to submit a PCR test. Otherwise the travelers would have to be quarantined immediately.

The new regulation will come into force on Monday, December 20, as the Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening. The home quarantine should only be ended if a PCR test was carried out after entry and a negative result was confirmed.

Pregnant women and people who could not be vaccinated for health reasons are excluded from the 2-G proof. The reason for the exception must be proven by a medical certificate. There are also special rules for children. For commuters, the usual 3-G rule will remain.



May 2021: Cars are waiting at the German-Austrian border crossing between Mittenwald (D) and Scharnitz (A).

Image: dpa



“These stricter entry regulations pose major challenges, especially for people traveling abroad over the Christmas holidays. However, they are necessary at this point in time in order to counteract the spread of Omikron in Austria, “said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens).

School-age children are allowed to enter the country with sufficient test evidence, which means around three tests per week. The rules do not affect children under the age of twelve either.