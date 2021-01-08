Will Donald Trump remain US President until January 20th? The Democrats warn of nuclear dangers and demand the removal. The consequences would be great – as would the risks.

In the last few meters of his presidency, Donald Trump has almost completely isolated himself politically – the reason is the storm he provoked on the Capitol.

The Democrats are warning of a nuclear strike by Trump and calling for his impeachment.

It is unlikely that an impeachment will work before the handover to Joe Biden. But it could have a major impact on Trump’s future – and pose dangers.

Washington DC – The images of an angry mob in the holiest halls of the US democracy – They continue to have an impact more than two days after Trump supporters storm the Capitol. It is still unclear whether the outgoing president will survive the riot he provoked politically: The Democrats pushed hard on Friday Impeachment before the scheduled handover of official business Joe Biden on January 20*.

Apparently, the Democrats in the House of Representatives want to initiate an impeachment on Monday – a process could start as early as “mid-week”, as the broadcaster CNN claims.

The Chair of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, had previously in a letter to the Democratic MPs. She spoke of a “terrible attack on our democracy” and demanded it Impeachment procedure, Trump should not resign “immediately” – their appeal was also directed at the Republicans. She also raised a concern that was as dramatic as it was striking: the fear of one Trump’s atomic blow on the last meters of his Presidency.

Donald Trump: Concern about nuclear strike – Pelosi calls for impeachment and warns of “horror show”

Pelosi said he was involved Mark Milley on this subject – Milley is as Chief of Staff one of the most important military advisers to the US President. The subject of the conversation was how to prevent “an unstable president from initiating military combat operations or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” said the democrat. The fact is that Trump is in office with all rights until Joe Biden’s inauguration.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

“It’s only 13 days now, but any day can be a horror show for America,” warned Pelosi. A special show could meanwhile also be Trump’s departure: The president does not want to be present at the inauguration * of his successor. It is possible that other rumors will become reality – Trump may be planning a counter-event *.

Trump’s last days as US President: Democrats could rely on procedural trick – What is Pence doing?

The basis for Pelosi’s claim is Amendment 25 of the Constitutionaccording to which the president may be declared incapable of “exercising the rights and duties of office”. That would have to be Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of important cabinet members decide and communicate to Congress. Trump could disagree. If he were then overruled by Pence and the cabinet members, would be senate and House of Representatives at the train. Both chambers should have one Two-thirds majority decide that Trump will be removed from office – which is rather unrealistic given the majority situation.

Pelosi should hope for a trick: The congress has 21 days for a decision – and that would be the time Pence acting president. Pelosi could delay the vote on the date of the swearing-in of the new President Joe Biden and deny Trump the last few days in office. The sticking point: Pence * and several ministers would have to play along. The news site Business Insider reported, citing Pence advisors, the Vice President refused. The broadcaster CNN reported that cabinet members had discussed such a step informally. But it is “highly unlikely” that Pence undertakes it.

Impeachment for Trump? Procedure could have a big impact for the future – especially on “Trump 2024”

Either way: Trump would be the first president in history to undergo two such procedures. Even if the process will hardly be completed before January 20, it could have serious consequences: In theory, Trump could still be sentenced by the Senate and even after his resignation in such a process locked for future offices become, giving him a renewed candidacy in 2024 would be denied.

That could seriously change the situation in Trump’s Republican Party. Trump obviously wants to play an important political role even after his term in office and possibly appear as a “kingmaker” in the ranks of the Republicans. There has also been public speculation about another candidacy in 2024. The party could rule out at least the second option in this way.

Meanwhile, individuals also speak to each other republican publicly for it, Trump immediately out of the White house to remove. The resistance in their own ranks is increasing. Trump only tried to limit the damage on Thursday evening (local time). One day late, he condemned the “heinous attack” on Congress in a video and called for “healing and reconciliation”. CNN quoted an unnamed one Consultant of the White House, saying, “I think the video was only made because almost all of its senior staff were about to resign and impeachment was threatened.”

Trump: is he helping the Republicans? Impeachment could harbor dangers – ex-confidant turns away exasperated

The question now arises for the Republican Party as to how it positions itself on Trump. Internally, deep rifts open up here between those who turn their own party into one as quickly as possible Post-Trump era and want to lead back to old values ​​- and those who squint on Trump’s large following in the country with a view to future elections. The latter therefore consider it politically less than opportune to break with him.

Because as much as Trump is in Washington politically isolated – his Base stands by him in the enormously polarized country. The fanatics among them horrifyingly demonstrated this in the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday. However, two Republican candidates who had previously clearly committed to Trump also lost in the runoff election in Georgia.

And this thought could also play a role in a possible one Impeachment play: With one conviction could be another Trump’s presidential candidacy be prevented. It would also be possible, however, that a new victim cult will arise around Trump, who has been excluded from further terms in office – it has finally also become clear that many Trump supporters are now hardly accessible to rational arguments.

Recently, even confidants had clearly distanced themselves. Senator Lindsey Graham emphasized in his speech in the Senate on Wednesday evening, Joe Biden be legitimate president. Evidence for Election fraud have never been able to present Trump’s – and thus his own – camp. For example, there was talk of 6,600 minors who had voted illegally in Georgia. “I said, ‘Show me ten,’ said Graham. “They could only show me one.” “I won’t take it from them anymore! Enough is enough! We have to end this! ”Shouted the former Trump companion. (fn / dpa) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.