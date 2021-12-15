Arturo Du Leon | 9:25 PM GMT + 1 Arturo Du Leon | Dec 14, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Dec 14, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021

BACK TO THE DEVILS! ❤️? Ignacio Ambriz will have a renewed squad on his return to Mexican soccer with Toluca and Leo Fernández is in the strategist’s plans. ▶ ️ Check the details:https://t.co/P15YotanGq pic.twitter.com/guHhamZaZC – RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) December 15, 2021

The sprinter did not enter into the plans of coach Miguel Herrera, so with the departure of Rubens Sambueza, the Mexicans worked at forced marches for the Uruguayan to take his place.

#DiablosTwitteros #Toluca ? The far right, Daniel Álvarez comes to reinforce the new project of Ignacio Ambriz in the face of the # CL2022 It will present physical evidence and once approved it will be made official. pic.twitter.com/WISwq1SS1P – Diana Mac? (@ DianaMac10) December 14, 2021

The footballer who plays as a right winger was part of the Camoteros del Puebla team, and is now one signature away from becoming a new Toluca player.

The Andean is one of the considered ‘big fish’ of the leg market and Toluca is eagerly looking for him.

However, his signing would not be easy at all, because Pachuca also intends it.

Another one that Nacho would look for for the chorizo ​​team is the midfielder Fernando Navarro.

#DiablosTwitteros ? ? The Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra will be the first reinforcement of #Toluca Ex Roosters and Ex Tigres.

? About Navarro and Meneses, they are players of Nacho’s interest.

? Leo theme: these details are still being worked on, so there is no news. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/od3KCJ6DlW – Blanca Rios (@ BlancaRios_7) December 15, 2021

After not entering into Miguel Herrera’s plans, the Ecuadorian midfielder is one signature away from wearing the scarlet colors.

Now he is a new element of Atlético San Luis, where there is no doubt that he will demonstrate his level of play despite the years.

Upon his return he was erased from coach Hernán Cristante and that is how his departure took place.

Now he will be defending the cause of Xolos de Tijuana.

⚽? Where do you go will you take that ??? ?????? that distinguishes you. Wherever you are, we will follow your successes and celebrate them with you. We wish you the best. Always always ????. Thanks a lot, @ cochorios15! ?#SomosElToluca pic.twitter.com/CnaV5G9T4n – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) December 8, 2021

The loss of the ‘Cocho’ also hurt, this due to his dedication and being the last player that remained in force of that champion team in 2010.

After not being called up to the national team, his level of play dropped considerably and he ended up going to Pachuca. Upon his return he was erased, a case similar to that of Pardo.