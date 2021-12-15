The third team with the most titles in Mexico, the Red Devils of Toluca, want to end the negative streak of not being champions for 11 years. That is why the managers have already made some modifications, starting with the technical direction.
The Scarlets want to return to the limelight and return to being that competitive and serious championship contender. That is why this time we review how the tall, low Y possible new hires from Toluca.
The player who comes closest to reaching the team is Leonardo Fernandez. The Uruguayan is practically tied to the reds and it is enough for him to return from vacation to make his signing official.
The sprinter did not enter into the plans of coach Miguel Herrera, so with the departure of Rubens Sambueza, the Mexicans worked at forced marches for the Uruguayan to take his place.
On the other hand, at the beginning of the week the name of Daniel Alvarez linked to the toluqueño group.
The footballer who plays as a right winger was part of the Camoteros del Puebla team, and is now one signature away from becoming a new Toluca player.
With the arrival of coach Ignacio Ambriz on the bench, the possibility of signing the Chilean has grown Jean Meneses.
The Andean is one of the considered ‘big fish’ of the leg market and Toluca is eagerly looking for him.
However, his signing would not be easy at all, because Pachuca also intends it.
Another one that Nacho would look for for the chorizo team is the midfielder Fernando Navarro.
In the last hours the name of Jordan sierra to become a new element of Toluca.
After not entering into Miguel Herrera’s plans, the Ecuadorian midfielder is one signature away from wearing the scarlet colors.
So far there are no confirmed registrations.
One of the most profound casualties was that of the captain Rubens Sambueza. The player was not taken into account by Ambriz and ended up leaving Toluca in his second stage.
Now he is a new element of Atlético San Luis, where there is no doubt that he will demonstrate his level of play despite the years.
Another of those who left the club is Felipe Pardo. Since last semester, the Colombian did not enter into the team’s plans and went on loan with Pachuca, where they did not make the purchase valid.
Upon his return he was erased from coach Hernán Cristante and that is how his departure took place.
The first confirmed casualty of the Mexican team was that of Jose Juan Vazquez. In a short time the ‘Gallito’ earned a place in the starting eleven and was one of the most beloved by the fans.
Now he will be defending the cause of Xolos de Tijuana.
What to say about Antonio Rios? Without a doubt, one of the most loyal players the Toluca team has had in recent years.
The loss of the ‘Cocho’ also hurt, this due to his dedication and being the last player that remained in force of that champion team in 2010.
At the time he was considered the best winger in all of Mexico. Rodrigo salinas He became a key piece for the team to reach the Cup and League final in 2018.
After not being called up to the national team, his level of play dropped considerably and he ended up going to Pachuca. Upon his return he was erased, a case similar to that of Pardo.
The central defender signed with the Red Devils for the semester that ended. Miguel Barbieri He did things well and his performance was optimal, however, an injury ended up marginalizing him and Toluca will not make the purchase option valid, so he will have to report to Xolos.
