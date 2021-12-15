The Tigers want to be that competitive team again and one of the serious candidates for the title for the following year. For that reason, those in long pants are already studying the movements that will be carried out in the staff of coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera.
Here we present you how the tall, low Y possible new hires Heading to Closing 2022.
After the negotiation with the Chivas team had cooled down, Tigres raised his hand to seek the services of Sebastian Cordova.
Now everything seems to indicate that it is more feasible for him to arrive with the felines than to the Perla Tapatia.
Another of the players that rotates in the orbit of the Tigres is Alexis vega. According to information from the journalist of TUDN, Vladimir Garcia, the ‘Pingo’ is of interest to ‘Piojo’ Herrera.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when both directors sit down to talk to start negotiations.
Everything seems to indicate that the first hiring of the norteño team will be that of Jesus Angulo, current champion and one of the most prominent elements of the Atlas squad.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the signing is made official, where the last details are being refined.
The university complex seeks to give the bombshell by making an exotic recruitment by looking for Michy Batshuayi.
The Belgian player who currently plays for Besiktas in Turkey, does not enter into the European club’s plans, and it has gone so badly that the board will not renew his contract.
So far there are no confirmed registrations.
The Uruguayan soccer player has a foot and a half outside the university team. After the ‘Piojo’ mentioned that he does not enter into plans, the former team of the charrúa, the Red Devils of Toluca, raised their hands for him.
Everything is more than closed and it is only necessary that Leo Fernandez He returns from his vacation in his country so that the choriceros make his signing official.
Another element that rotates in the orbit of the scarlets is Jordan sierra. The player does not enter into the Mexican strategist’s plans and his departure seems imminent.
In the last hours his departure from the ‘U’ has intensified to start signing a contract with those of the State of Mexico.
The front Luis Quinones could have the hours counted with the Tigres team. And it is that in recent days much has been said about the interest of the America for signing him, so much so that they seek to give Bruno Valdez a bargaining chip.
So far there are no confirmed casualties.
