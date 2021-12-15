Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021 Arturo Du Leon | 9:25 PM GMT + 1 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 9:39 AM GMT + 1 Arturo Du Leon | Dec 12, 2021

Now everything seems to indicate that it is more feasible for him to arrive with the felines than to the Perla Tapatia.

It is expected that it will be in the next few days when both directors sit down to talk to start negotiations.

Former Atlas player Jesús Angulo is already in Ciudad Universitaria to sign with Tigres. pic.twitter.com/r87MWB56i5 – FAFHOO? (@Fafhoo) December 14, 2021

It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the signing is made official, where the last details are being refined.

Fraud or scorer? Media and hobby #Besiktas, they thank #Tigers for loving Belgian striker Batshuayi, as he is considered a non-scoring forward and bad for his position. The medium Aksam Spor comments that the Besiktas Club no longer wants it or given it away. pic.twitter.com/LpclfVRqLv – Minute 90 ?? ⚡️ (@ minute90__) December 14, 2021

The Belgian player who currently plays for Besiktas in Turkey, does not enter into the European club’s plans, and it has gone so badly that the board will not renew his contract.

BACK TO THE DEVILS! ❤️? Ignacio Ambriz will have a renewed squad on his return to Mexican soccer with Toluca and Leo Fernández is in the strategist’s plans. ▶ ️ Check the details:https://t.co/P15YotanGq pic.twitter.com/guHhamZaZC – RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) December 15, 2021

Everything is more than closed and it is only necessary that Leo Fernandez He returns from his vacation in his country so that the choriceros make his signing official.

#DiablosTwitteros ? ? The Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra will be the first reinforcement of #Toluca Ex Roosters and Ex Tigres.

? About Navarro and Meneses, they are players of Nacho’s interest.

? Leo theme: these details are still being worked on, so there is no news. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/od3KCJ6DlW – Blanca Rios (@ BlancaRios_7) December 15, 2021

In the last hours his departure from the ‘U’ has intensified to start signing a contract with those of the State of Mexico.