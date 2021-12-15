Here are the registrations, cancellations and rumors of transfers from the National University:

TESTED IN PORTUGAL! ???? According to @TsunamiPix , Alek Álvarez and Marco García will be tested with the Portuguese Sporting de Lisbon. GOOD LUCK GUYS! ? ‍? Design via- @yeudiel_pach_ pic.twitter.com/vhwn62ruNs – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) December 14, 2021

Arturo Du Leon | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 9:34 AM GMT + 1 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021

Both El Enano and the midfielder hope to convince the Portuguese club to be able to make the move to Europe soon, because for now it was only an invitation to know how to work there.

? Andrés Iniestra is already a player for Atlético de San Luis and from today he joins the preseason. pic.twitter.com/lWEYDI913o – María Luisa Chagoya (@ mariaLch16) December 14, 2021

Sandro Rengifo in orbit of Alianza Lima. There have already been talks and a next meeting is expected. The player also manages options outside the country. pic.twitter.com/R6aqGyge5a – ?????? ???? ? ⚽️ (@ gersoncuba2603) December 10, 2021

However, the Record Diary He came out to deny everything by cataloging the rumor as mere ‘smoke’, ending the illusion of the fans.

“The rumors around Pumas, about the arrival of players, have started. And one of the names is Sandro Rengifo; Record could know that there is nothing around said extreme, it is known that there is nothing about it”, you could read in the newspaper.

YOUTH AND TALENT ⚽ ??! At 21 years old and in his second game in the #LigaBBVAMX with @PumasMX, Jerónimo Rodríguez is the most participatory element before @atlasfc: -18 successful connections -8 balls recovered -1 center sent * Until minute 70 of the meeting ??. pic.twitter.com/FQswP9o4Yr – Technological Innovation Center (@CITEC_Futbol) August 4, 2020

For now there are no interested parties.

MADERENSE DEBUT? Gerardo Moreno from Ciudad Madero made his debut with the Pumas. The midfielder entered the exchange in the victory of the Pumas against Toluca. ?? pic.twitter.com/SRM6YpR4Ct – RN Sports (@ RNDeportes1) October 18, 2020

It is known that it will no longer be taken into account by the coaching staff.

The Washington Corozo thing is … pic.twitter.com/WIagK3PmPV – Hello Auriazules! ?? ⚽️ (@HolaAuriazules) August 23, 2021