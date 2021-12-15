The Grita México 2021 of Liga MX came to an end with the Atlas championship and now, Pumas, who managed to reach the semifinals against all odds, is already preparing for the Clausura 2022 seeking to improve their performance.
Here are the registrations, cancellations and rumors of transfers from the National University:
The two players were requested by the Sporting Lisbon from Portugal to go to Lusitanian soil for ten days to show their level, this was announced Halftime.
Both El Enano and the midfielder hope to convince the Portuguese club to be able to make the move to Europe soon, because for now it was only an invitation to know how to work there.
El Lobo must return to Ciudad Universitaria after completing his loan with Bravos, but he would not have a place in the Auriazul team, so his future could be close to Atlético San Luis, where he would have everything arranged to continue his career.
The Peruvian is one of the names that has come out to reinforce the National University, according to the newspaper The Republic from Peru.
However, the Record Diary He came out to deny everything by cataloging the rumor as mere ‘smoke’, ending the illusion of the fans.
“The rumors around Pumas, about the arrival of players, have started. And one of the names is Sandro Rengifo; Record could know that there is nothing around said extreme, it is known that there is nothing about it”, you could read in the newspaper.
By not having the performance expected by the Argentine coach Andres Lillini, the left-back could leave because his contract ends in December.
For now there are no interested parties.
Thanks to the good performances you have provided Arturo Ortiz In the central defense, the defender was relegated and even though he is still linked to the feline club until June 2022.
It is known that it will no longer be taken into account by the coaching staff.
The loan of Sporting Cristal for the Ecuadorian is for one year and will end in June 2022, however, RPP News He was able to learn that inside the auriazul box they are happy with Manchita’s performance and therefore consider making use of the purchase option they have. Your contract with Brewers It is until 2023.
In June 2022, the American midfielder ends his contract with Pumas, so he would be looking for a way to get something in return before leaving, however, there have not been clubs that raise their hands to hire him.
