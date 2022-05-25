Higher levels of some common air pollutants, such as tropospheric ozone, are associated with the development of severe forms of Covid-19, including admission to intensive care units (ICU).

The conclusion is from new research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), which sought to determine whether there was an association between long-term exposure to air pollution and the severity of Covid-19.

To do this, researchers analyzed data from all 151,105 people age 20 and older with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection in 2020 in Ontario, Canada.

The team modeled historical exposure to three common air pollutants before the pandemic: fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and tropospheric ozone (O3).

“We found that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who lived in areas with higher levels of common air pollutants (PM2.5, NO2 and O3) were at high risk of being admitted to ICU,” says Hong Chen, a specialist at the ICU. Health Canada and ICES, and one of the study’s co-authors.

In addition, an increased risk of hospitalization with chronic exposure to PM2.5 and O3 was also identified, and an increased risk of death from Covid-19 with chronic exposure to O3.

These results add to growing reports linking air pollution to the severity of Covid-19 in other countries, such as Spain and Mexico.

“Given the ongoing pandemic, our findings, which underscore the relationship between chronic exposure to air pollution and the increasing severity of Covid-19, could have important implications for public health and healthcare systems,” they write. the authors.

As for the mechanisms of how long-term exposure to air pollution can influence the severity of Covid-19, experts call for more research.