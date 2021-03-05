High-level official preparations precede the Pope’s arrival in Iraq

Pope Francis begins today, Friday, a visit to Iraq, the first of its kind in the history of Iraq, which will include five Iraqi provinces, and will continue until the eighth of this month.

On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi welcomed the visit of His Holiness, Pope Francis, to the country.

He said in a tweet on his personal account on the social networking site Twitter, “With all love and peace, Iraq welcomes the people and government of His Holiness Pope Francis, to confirm the depth of the human bonds that the two rivers were, are still and will remain, their historical stage for the meeting of common religions, ideas and human values ​​… Welcome to His Holiness in the land of Sumer and Babylon. And Assyria, the prophets, and the saints. “

According to the visit program, the Pontiff’s plane will land at Baghdad airport this noon, and an official reception will be held at the airport, where Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi will be at the forefront of the recipients. A reception ceremony will be held in the Presidential Palace and a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih at Baghdad Palace and a meeting with political leaders, civil society and diplomats Presidential Palace Hall.

The program of the first day of the visit also included “a meeting with bishops, priests, monks, nuns, consecrated persons and teachers of catechesis in the Syriac Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Deliverance in the Karrada neighborhood in central Baghdad.”

Baghdad is witnessing a comprehensive curfew that coincides with prior government measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus, which will continue until next Monday, while the Iraqi authorities have deployed thousands of military and security forces and intelligence services as part of tight security measures along the roads that the Pontiff’s procession and other secondary streets will pass as part of a plan. Wide security.

The committees overseeing the visit decorated the major streets and the Baghdad International Airport road with murals bearing pictures of Pope Francis, welcoming phrases and the flags of the Vatican State.