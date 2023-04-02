WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Satellite images show a high level of activity at North Korea’s main nuclear facility, a U.S. think tank said on Saturday, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un ordered an increase in nuclear production. fuel for bombs aimed at expanding the country’s nuclear arsenal.

North Korea’s monitoring project, called 38 North, based in Washington, said the activity it detected, based on images from March 3 and 17, could indicate that an experimental nuclear reactor called the Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR) ), in Yongbyon, was nearing completion and transition to operational status.

According to the report, the images show that a 5-megawatt reactor in Yongbyon has continued to operate and that construction on a support building around the ELWR has started. In addition, water discharges from the reactor cooling system were detected. New construction around the Yongbyon uranium enrichment plant has also started, presumably to expand its capabilities.

“These developments appear to reflect Kim Jong-Un’s recent directive to increase the country’s fission material production to expand its arsenal of nuclear weapons,” the report added, referring to the North Korean leader.

State media said Kim had ordered the production of weapons materials in a “insightful manner” to “exponentially” increase the country’s nuclear arsenal.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)