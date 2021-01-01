Before the West Bengal elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP’s coordination meeting will be held in Ahmedabad. In this meeting to be held from 5 to 7 January, along with BJP National President JP Nadda, many Union ministers will also be present. Senior officials of other organizations of the Sangh Parivar will also be present in this three-day meeting. The coordination meeting will review the BJP as well as the functioning of the BJP government. Along with the central government, there will be talk on what issues are important in BJP ruled states and how the work is going on there.Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are scheduled this year. In this meeting of the Sangh-BJP, there will be a separate discussion on the issues of these five states. What is the position of BJP in these states and what steps are being taken to create atmosphere in favor of BJP. According to an RSS official, the BJP will be given ground feedback at the coordination meeting. Different organizations of the Sangh are working in different areas. What people want to think about BJP, what is expected from BJP and this organization will give the feedback of the people about BJP government. At the same time, the organizations of the Sangh will also give their suggestions.

PM Modi will also be present

BJP’s National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh will also be present in the meeting. Many Union ministers will also be present in the meeting on different days. These ministers will tell the representatives of different organizations of the Sangh and the Sangh about the functioning of the BJP government. Such a coordination meeting between the Sangh and the BJP takes place at different levels and is a national level meeting. Opposition parties have been raising questions about briefing of Union of Union Ministers. But before the BJP and the Sangh, it has been said that ministers are present in such meetings as BJP members and volunteers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is a volunteer of the Sangh. BJP National President Nadda is scheduled to visit West Bengal on January 9 after this meeting in Ahmedabad. On Friday, Nadda tweeted his health information and said that he is now corona negative and healthy.