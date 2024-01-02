He Edgar Rentería stadium in Barranquilla will host the Intercontinental Professional Baseball Series, as confirmed this Tuesday by the Team Renteria USA.

The tournament will be held from January 26 to February 1 and will feature the participation of teams from Colombia, Curacao, Fepcube (Cubans – Americans), South Korea, Japan and the United States.

As for the format, “the tournament will be played with a round-robin in the first round, each ninth will play five matches facing each team once. The four best will advance to the semifinals, a single game: the first will face the fourth and the second to the third. The winners will play the final to define the champion,” the organization indicated.

Likewise, three matches will be played per day. The first starting at 9 in the morning, the second at 2 in the afternoon, and the third at 7 at night.

Appearance of the Édgar Rentería Baseball stadium, one of the stages built for the 2018 Central Americans.

“The Édgar Rentería stadium has all the necessary requirements and conditions for the tournament. In addition, the city of Barranquilla is highly trained at a logistical level, in terms of availability of hotels, transportation, personnel and everything necessary. That is why it will be the headquarters of the Series,” he expressed. Édinson Rentería, president of Team Rentería USA.

The sports venue, listed as one of the best in Latin America, located in the Montecristo neighborhood of the capital of the Atlantic, was inaugurated in 2018 for the Central American and Caribbean Games and has a capacity of 9 thousand spectators.

A sports festival linked to Carnival

Inside the stadium we will have orchestras, troupes, and other typical expressions of the largest party in the country

The tournament will be held in the days before the Carnival, so Rentería expressed that they want “the Series to be part of the Carnival. The idea is that inside the stadium and its surroundings the Carnival party will be lived, making it a complete and “Everything that Barranquilla offers in terms of entertainment. Inside the stadium we will have orchestras, troupes, and other typical expressions of the biggest party in the country. We hope that all the games will be full,” added Rentería.

Starting this January 2, tickets are available to attend the Intercontinental Professional Baseball Series games.

The company in charge of selling tickets will be Fanki Sports. Tickets can be purchased through the platform's official application and through the website.

“With the purchase of a ticket you will be able to enter all the games of the day. The prices for the tournament will range between 30 thousand Colombian pesos (outfield), 70 thousand pesos (infield – side stand) and 120 thousand pesos (homeplate – stand central)”, assured Team Renteria USA.