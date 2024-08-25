Gianmarco Tamberi triumphs in the high jump in the Wanda Diamond League in Chorzow, Poland, after the unfortunate Olympic final in Paris 2024. Another race full of strong emotions, with the very serious risk of elimination at the entry mark of 2.18 (two errors and little energy) and the rebirth in the last available attempt at 2.31, a jump that, writes Fidal, allows him to surpass in the rankings the 2.29 of the Jamaican Romaine Beckford, the Ukrainian Oleh Doroshchuk and the Korean Woo Sang-hyeok. Two attempts (unsuccessful) at 2.38 of the possible best world performance of the year (one centimeter better than his mark in Rome 2024) and the last no at 2.40 of the possible Italian record.