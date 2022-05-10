PARIS (Reuters) – Higher interest rates make it all the more important that post-pandemic government debt levels are brought to more sustainable levels, French central bank chief François Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

France borrowed heavily to stabilize its economy during the pandemic, which pushed public debt from just under 100% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 to nearly 113% last year.

“Our board of directors will do whatever is necessary to fulfill our primary price stability mandate, have no doubts about that,” said Villeroy, who also sits on the board of the European Central Bank.

“So it is even more important for budget authorities to ensure debt sustainability as interest rates rise,” he added.

The French central bank estimates that every 1 percentage point increase in interest rates over time raises the country’s annual debt service costs by 40 billion euros ($42 billion), almost the same as the defense budget. .

France could reduce debt to less than 100% of GDP in a decade if it limited spending growth to 0.5% a year, half of the more than 1% seen on average in the previous decade.

(By Leigh Thomas)