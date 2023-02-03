The headquarters building of the Banco de la República, in Bogotá (Colombia), in July 2022. Nathalia Angarita (Bloomberg)

Inflation, the feared economic ghost of the last months in half the world, does not give respite in Colombia. Approaching the desired goal of 3% that the Bank of the Republic has will take until December 2024, according to the estimates of the recently published monetary policy report of that same entity. Along the same lines, their technical forecasts show that the cost of living for Colombians for this year will be 8.7%, 1.6 points above their projections from last November.

The report also estimates that economic growth for this year will be an anemic 0.2%, after closing 2022 with 8%, according to the latest data. The central bank points out that “excess demand continues to be significant”, but expects it to fade this year.

That is to say, that households and companies continue to consume a lot, but they will stop doing so, due to the reduction in the economic rhythm. The doctor in economics and professor at Stanford University Javier Mejía draws attention: “Household credit has grown a lot. But the quality of that portfolio has also been deteriorating.”

The academic refers to the fact that there are more and more loans that are not paid, and he sees the risks that an avalanche in the suspension of payments by debtors suffocated by the crisis would embody. This is, he adds, a clear sign of concern: “it could be a good argument to validate the bank’s rate increase policy, because this could be the first seed of a financial crisis in the country.”

The alarm signals for the also doctor in economics from the London School of Economics, María del Pilar López-Uribe, focus on the high and sustained inflation that closed 2020 at 13.12%. The academic from the Universidad de los Andes recalls that inflation rates in Colombia have “been above the levels in developed countries and are among the highest in the region.” She predicts that the curve will remain “quite high” for January – last month’s data will be released this Saturday – despite the fact that every month there are announcements that it will finally subside.

During a press conference that lasted just over an hour, the technical manager of the Banco de la República, Hernando Vargas, exposed last Wednesday all these turns in the economic prospects in detail: “We have very low growth this year. (…) In some quarters it can even imply negative growth”. And he reiterated, in the face of successive questions from journalists, that beyond the technical definitions of whether the country will enter a recession, analysts should focus on observing “from what levels are we going down and what levels are we reaching.”

In other words, instead of focusing attention only on whether there are two consecutive quarters of economic decline to talk about a recession, they should take into account that the growth of 2022 was so important that growing little in 2023 will keep them on the right track.

In any case, the projections indicate that the Banco de la República expects the intense rise in its interest rates, which reached the highest level in 23 years with 12.75% on January 27, to cool down consumption as soon as possible. : what is desirable for the “financial sustainability of households and the country” would be for Colombians to start spending less and taking on less debt, Vargas explained. With this reduction in demand, indicates economic logic, the pressures generated by high prices would be reduced.

But they would not be completely eliminated, since there are international components that are largely beyond the control of those responsible for the Colombian economy. Namely, the turbulence on the world geopolitical table, the external shocks in the price of oil or the lurch of the US Federal Reserve. Javier Mejía, however, perceives small glimpses of optimism: “in the last month and a half there has been a moderate change with the news of the reopening of the Chinese economy and the faster-than-expected drop in inflation in the United States.”

For this reason, María del Pilar López-Uribe recalls that, although Gustavo Petro’s government cannot be blamed entirely, the role played by some verbal excesses in the Executive’s communication strategy is important. It refers to the correlation between various official pronouncements regarding political changes, generally vaguely outlined, in seminal issues such as the future of hydrocarbons, the pension and health system, or the regulation of public services, with the reaction of the markets.

For López, the appropriate thing to do would be to “reduce political uncertainty”, which, for now, has only allowed the country to live in a permanent state of economic distress. The markets, the analyst adds, can turn their backs on the country at any time and open a box of thunder with delicate implications, such as a capital flight or the deepening of the devaluation of the Colombian currency. If it happens, the languid macroeconomic projections of the Banco de la República could fall short.

