At least four Brazilian states have more than 80% occupancy in the ICU bed in hospitals at the beginning of the year due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus in combination with cases of influenza. The survey is from Folha de S.Paulo.

This Tuesday (18) was the day that the country recorded the most cases since the beginning of the pandemic: there were 140,342 cases. Although the number of deaths remains below the peak of the pandemic, occupations in ICUs are already close to the month of June last year.

+City that had mass vaccination does not have any ICU patients

Ceará and Goiás have 87% of public beds for critically ill patients occupied. Pernambuco and Espírito Santo have, respectively, 86% and 80% occupancy.

The Pernambuco government has already confirmed that it will open new beds for patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome in the state. Goiânia announced the cancellation of the street carnival. Many states are also taking more restrictive measures regarding private events and entry to establishments such as restaurants and bars.

A lot of people are also facing difficulties in getting tests. Due to the high demand in Recife, those looking for free tests at health centers can spend up to four hours in line. Across the country people are struggling to find tests even in private labs and pharmacies. Anvisa met this Wednesday to evaluate the commercialization of self-tests, but requested more information from the Ministry of Health to reach a decision.

The state of Amazonas, which suffered from a lack of oxygen at the end of last year, has 77% of public ICUs occupied. According to the health department, the capital Manaus had a 2,493% increase in daily cases between January 1st and 13th.

