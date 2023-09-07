NNorth Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) left no doubt before the start of the meeting of German Prime Ministers on Thursday in Brussels: All state heads are demanding the industrial electricity price. “The Chancellor rejected it, the rest of the SPD wants it, including my fellow Prime Ministers,” said Wüst.

His Lower Saxony counterpart Stephan Weil (SPD) even raised doubts as to whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) would even reject the industrial electricity price. If you listen carefully to Scholz, says Weil, he is only against a “harmful permanent subsidy”. The country heads did not want this either.

The “Brussels Declaration” adopted on Thursday states that it must be possible for the member states to “establish a competitive bridging electricity price, especially for energy-intensive and internationally competitive companies, until affordable renewable energies are available in sufficient quantities”. The Prime Ministers also campaigned for this goal in a meeting with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Brussels would have to approve the subsidy

The debate has thus reached the point where the decision will ultimately be made as to whether or at least how Germany can introduce an industrial electricity price. The EU Commission would have to approve the industrial electricity price according to the EU state aid rules; after all, this is a substantial subsidy. The current disadvantages of German companies in global competition, to which the prime ministers refer, do not justify a national subsidy.







A Commission spokesman said on Thursday that, to his knowledge, the project was “still being discussed at national level”. What is meant by this is that the EU authority sees no reason to officially deal with the discussion before the coalition has a unified opinion on it. The spokesman also referred to other ways of promoting energy-intensive companies, such as a lower electricity tax, as proposed by the FDP.

Obviously the Commission would prefer not to have to decide on the issue at all. Of course, both sides confirm contacts between Brussels and Berlin. Vice President Maroš Šefčovič, who is responsible for the “Green Deal”, recently rejected permanent support for the industry in the “Handelsblatt”. But Germany doesn’t want that either, the prime ministers are calling for a temporary bridge solution. Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton opposes German going it alone and advocates a European solution.

Well-functioning markets are best for low prices

At the beginning of 2021, in response to a parliamentary question from the then SPD MP Ismael Ertug on the “idea of ​​a European industrial electricity price”, the Commission made it clear that “price regulation for industrial customers is expressly prohibited under EU energy law” and that well-regulated and functioning markets are better suited to to keep the price down. In the meantime, the debate about the competitiveness of industry in the EU and Germany has changed. However, the Commission still refers to this answer when asked.