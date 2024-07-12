Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

Ukraine is managing to maintain dominance in the Black Sea. The number of attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet increased last year, new data shows.

Sevastopol – The Black Sea is not safe for Putin’s troops, warned then-British Defense Minister Grant Shapps back in March. Kiev’s army managed to destroy 26 Russian ships between February 2022 and June 2024, the British Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday (July 10). Most of the Ukrainian attacks on Putin’s fleet took place last year.

A ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet before the start of the Ukraine war: Since the Russian attack, the Black Sea Fleet has repeatedly launched Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine (symbolic image). © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS/Sergei Malgavko

Losses for Russia: Two thirds of the attacks on Putin’s fleet last year

The Ukrainian attacks took place in the northern region of the Black Sea as far as the Sea of ​​Azov, the British Ministry of Defence said, citing open source data. Oryx databasewhich since the beginning of the Ukraine Wars Russian losses based on geo-verified data, comes to 26 destroyed or damaged Russian ships (as of July 12, 2024). “The frequency and extent of damage caused by attacks around the peninsula Crimea have increased over the last year, with almost two-thirds of the attacks taking place during this period,” the British report said.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet, which traditionally has its headquarters in Sevastopol in the southwest of the Crimean peninsula, had moved many ships further east to the port of Novorossiysk in the Russian region of Krasnodar last year. But even there, east of Crimea, Ukraine apparently managed to strike a blow in early July, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). announcedAccording to the report, there were reports of drone attacks on Russian naval infrastructure in Novorossiysk Now Moscow is apparently trying to counteract the losses: at the end of June, the Russian President Wladimir Putin to the marine Russia will receive more than 40 new ships in 2024, according to the state news agency Cup reported.

Russia under pressure in the Ukraine war: What effect does Ukrainian dominance in the Black Sea have?

Military experts attest to Ukraine’s great successes in the Black Sea. “I think the efforts that [Schwarzmeerflotte] from Crimea and the western Black Sea were the most successful aspect of the counteroffensive,” said retired US Army General in Europe Ben Hodges in February this year. NewsweekThe dominance of the Ukrainian army in the Black Sea has military effects: for example, Russia regularly fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine from ships of the Black Sea Fleet. Many of the Kalibr-capable ships in the Black Sea have now been destroyed, damaged or driven east.

But it is also economically important for Kiev to maintain dominance in the Black Sea and keep the security corridors open. This is the only way to continue the grain exports that are so important for the Ukrainian economy – even if Russia did not extend the grain agreement. And then there is the symbolic value: “The Russian Black Sea Fleet is a symbol of occupation. It cannot be in the Ukrainian Crimea,” wrote Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President’s office, on Telegram at the beginning of the year. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in violation of international law. (bme)