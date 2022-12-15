Entrance to an operating room at the Reina Sofía in a file image. / JAVIER CARRIÓN/ agm

Hospitals throughout the Region are facing increasing healthcare pressure due to the flu and other respiratory viruses, including Covid and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the majority of bronchiolitis. The Reina Sofía has suspended the afternoon surgical activity (known as peonadas) and rescheduled the int