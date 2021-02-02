The rock band High Grade Plutonium He surprised his fans with an encouraging news about one of his members.

Through its official Facebook, the group reported that its bassist Franco Oriondo joined the medical staff of the Hospital de Tingo María to face the fight against coronavirus.

“We want to send all our energy and strength to our beloved bass player and doctor Franco Oriondo, who went to save lives in the city of Tingo María in this harsh pandemic”, it reads at the beginning of its publication.

“These are difficult times for the country. We are already living the second wave and the only thing left to do is take care of ourselves strictly in this new quarantine, ”the text adds.

Due to the prohibition of social gatherings and events to avoid crowds, the band decided to stop their face-to-face concerts.

“Rock can wait, but today health is the most important thing, you are a great ‘doc’ and here we wait for you forever, your family and all fans of High Grade Plutonium”, added the group in said publication.

It should be remembered that in December the quartet premiered a Christmas-themed song, “Christmas Blues.” During this state of emergency, the group was doing virtual shows to solve its economy.

As recalled, High Grade Plutonium was the Peruvian band that opened Keane’s concert, made in 2019.

“The opening news for Keane was sensational. They are an important reference in the British band circuit and we take it as a big step ”, said their vocalist Omar oriondo In an interview.

