Global gold prices rose in spot trading and gained more than two dollars during today’s trading, while futures contracts achieved strong gains exceeding $22.
And the prices of the yellow metal rose in spot transactions by 0.08%, or the equivalent of $ 1.65, to reach $ 1990.95 an ounce, according to global market data, by “10:05 am UAE time.”
Gold futures for February 2023 delivery rose by 1.11%, equivalent to $22.05, to reach $1994.6 an ounce.
In terms of other precious metals, silver rose by 0.61% to $22.59 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.56% to $1409.03, and platinum fell by 0.78% to $973.85.
