A recent research by a team of experts from the Texas A&M University revealed that exposure to certain high-frequency radio microwaves. This new information counteracts the established belief over the years that microwaves cause cancer. in essence, an old belief is refuted to open the way to a new concern.

For several decades it was in fact thought that being too close to the microwave oven that many of us have at home was dangerous to health, whether the food cooked, reheated or thawed in it was irradiated with who knows what potential harmful to health. .

It being understood that the extremely rapid cooking of any food is not recommended if only for a loss of nutrients and that it is preferable to cook as natural as possible and which safeguards all the characteristics of the meal in question, time and new technologies have disproved the false myth of the microwave oven as an enemy of health with respect to the potential risk of incurring cancer.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Science Advances.

High frequency microwave: what happens to our brain?

Justin Wilkerson, assistant professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department of J. Mike Walker ’66, in collaboration with researchers from the US Army Research Laboratory and the Air Force Research Laboratory, began observing the effects of pulsed high-frequency microwaves on the human body. Most commonly used for quick cooking, microwaves are a type of electromagnetic radiation that falls between radio and infrared light on the electromagnetic spectrum.

Using computational modeling, the team’s two-simulation approach first measured the specific absorption rate (SAR) of planar electromagnetic waves on a 3D model of a human body. SAR values ​​were later used to measure temperature changes in the head and brain. These temperature changes were then used to determine how brain tissue physically alters in response to high-frequency microwaves. “Microwave heating causes rapid spatially variable thermal expansion, which then induces mechanical waves that propagate through the brain, like ripples in a pondWilkerson said. “We found that if those waves interact in the right way in the center of the brain, the conditions are ideal for inducing a traumatic brain injury “.

Wilkerson’s research revealed that when a small temperature rise is applied over a very short period of time (microseconds), potentially damaging stress waves are created. Try to imagine all the microwave energy needed to pop a bag of condensed popcorn in a millionth of a second and then direct it to the brain. However, there is no need to worry about daily exposure to microwaves or radiofrequency levels. See also politics and worse Wilkerson’s study included power magnitudes far greater than anything the average human will be exposed to: “Although the power densities required to work here are orders of magnitude greater than most real-world exposure conditions, they can be achieved with devices intended to emit high-powered electromagnetic pulses in military and research applications.“, Said the scholar.