Picture: dpa

High flyer

Americans are commonly called the greatest dreamers. And in this role she doesn’t care that the zeitgeist doesn’t exactly suit flying. They want to bring the supersonic aircraft back for passenger aviation. United Airlines is getting started and has now ordered 15 models from the Denver-based company Boom. On the condition that the “Overture” takes off at some point. The machine will not be built until next year, the first flight is planned for 2026, United’s scheduled service from 2029. Between 65 and 88 passengers could cross Frankfurt – New York in four hours, at around 2080 km / h (Mach 1.7). This is of course fuel-intensive. Boom therefore promises a concession to the environment: Your Overture should only run on bio-based or synthetic fuel from renewable sources.