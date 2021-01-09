Jonas Hofmann flew a little under the radar in recent years, but this season at the latest, the 28-year-old winger is one of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s top performers. He underscored his status with his double at the 3: 2-Success over the FC Bayern.
Jonas Hofmann will continue in the new year where he left off in November when he returned from the German national team with a torn muscle: The Heidelberg native is an asset in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s offensive game, who tirelessly presses the opponent, always on the path seeks depth and initiates many opportunities.
Hofmann had missed six Bundesliga games due to his injury, in his absence the foals only managed to win over FC Schalke 04 (4: 1). Against FC Augsburg (1: 1), SC Freiburg (2: 2), Hertha BSC (1: 1) and Eintracht Frankfurt (3: 3), Gladbach did not get beyond a draw, at the end of the year there was a 1: 2 defeat against 1899 Hoffenheim.
If Hofmann is on the field, the balance looks better (5 wins, 2 draws, 2 defeats) – above all because he outdoes himself in the current season. In the Bundesliga alone he has four goals and six assists, plus one goal and one assist each in the Champions League and the DFB Cup. In 14 competitive games, Hofmann was directly involved in 14 goals, in the internal scorer list only Lars Stindl can show more goals (17).
Behind Stindl and Alassane Plea, Hofmann has scored the third-most goals so far, and he is at the top of the assists. In relation to one’s own hits, a high level of efficiency can be determined: of 20 shots fired on goal, 12 went on goal (the rate of 60 percent is the club’s best, figures via fbref.com). Half of all shots that hit goal ended up in the net.
As good as Hofmann is in his degree, he is just as important as the initiator of scoring opportunities. There are 28 key passes (the club’s best value together with Stindl) and 45 actions that resulted in a shot on goal – also the best value. In addition, he is active in pressing, consistently runs up against the opposing full-backs, looks for duels and switches quickly after conquering the ball.
Precisely this cooperation in the game against the ball, this never-to-be-recognized passivity and the instinct on the way forward make Hofmann indispensable for Marco Rose. The foal coach sang a hymn of praise to the flank player after the 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld last weekend (quoted via kicker): “He prepared the goal straight away because he thinks very vertically in his game. Because he makes an unbelievable amount of meters, works on and plays in a lot of spaces. Because he has a certain joy in playing, and makes decisions intuitively. Because he helps works backwards. Hoffi in very good shape is an important factor for us, no question about it. “
Against FC Bayern Hofmann picked up where he left off against Arminia. If at the beginning of the game he got too seldom in depth, he became more and more active after the change from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2, and was more and more popular: Before the 1: 2 (35th) he put Benjamin Pavard under pressure, whose unclean pass was intercepted by Ramy Bensebaini. The Algerian passed the ball on to Hofmann, who had meanwhile tipped over, who served Florian Neuhaus and immediately started to run diagonally. A few seconds later he stood free in front of Manuel Neuer and scored the connecting goal. Immediately before the break (45th) Hofmann finally scored the equalizer because after Stindl’s conquest of the ball against Joshua Kimmich he started to run deep, although the ball was far away; but the precise pass landed in his run, again he didn’t give Neuer a chance in one-on-one.
Hofmann also had a hand in the winning goal to make it 3-2 (49th) because he was already putting pressure on the French at the moment when Niklas Süle passed the pass to Pavard and forced the ball to win. “Jonas Hofmann scored two goals after two great runs in the depths and also when I scored 3-2 he put the ball over my head,” praised winning goal scorer Neuhaus after the game (quoted via Club website).
Coming back from an injury break so explosively deserves respect. Hofmann seamlessly builds on his performance from the start of the season and underlines his increased status since Rose took office in the summer of 2019. He is without ifs and buts a different player for Borussia, who is recommended for a place in the European Championship squad of the German national team.
Leave a Reply