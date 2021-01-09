Hofmann had missed six Bundesliga games due to his injury, in his absence the foals only managed to win over FC Schalke 04 (4: 1). Against FC Augsburg (1: 1), SC Freiburg (2: 2), Hertha BSC (1: 1) and Eintracht Frankfurt (3: 3), Gladbach did not get beyond a draw, at the end of the year there was a 1: 2 defeat against 1899 Hoffenheim.

Behind Stindl and Alassane Plea, Hofmann has scored the third-most goals so far, and he is at the top of the assists. In relation to one’s own hits, a high level of efficiency can be determined: of 20 shots fired on goal, 12 went on goal (the rate of 60 percent is the club’s best, figures via fbref.com). Half of all shots that hit goal ended up in the net.

Precisely this cooperation in the game against the ball, this never-to-be-recognized passivity and the instinct on the way forward make Hofmann indispensable for Marco Rose. The foal coach sang a hymn of praise to the flank player after the 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld last weekend (quoted via ): “He prepared the goal straight away because he thinks very vertically in his game. Because he makes an unbelievable amount of meters, works on and plays in a lot of spaces. Because he has a certain joy in playing, and makes decisions intuitively. Because he helps works backwards. Hoffi in very good shape is an important factor for us, no question about it. “

Hofmann also had a hand in the winning goal to make it 3-2 (49th) because he was already putting pressure on the French at the moment when Niklas Süle passed the pass to Pavard and forced the ball to win. “Jonas Hofmann scored two goals after two great runs in the depths and also when I scored 3-2 he put the ball over my head,” praised winning goal scorer Neuhaus after the game (quoted via ).