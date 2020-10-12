The head of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned that the fire season in Russia would last until about the beginning of November. This was announced on Monday, October 12 TASS…

“In the Southern Federal District, the North Caucasian Federal District, in the South of the Central Federal District, in the Voronezh, Lipetsk, Belgorod regions, a high and extreme fire hazard is predicted. It is expressed precisely in fires, there has been no rain for a long time, ”the meteorologist noted.

As Vilfand explained, the fire-hazardous seasons in Russia are getting longer. They last until early November, and not mid-September, as several years ago and this year only confirms this.

On October 8, the Minister of Forestry of the region Dmitry Petrenev said that natural phenomena, mainly thunderstorms, as well as the human factor – careless handling of fire and deliberate arson, became the main causes of forest fires. In total, 923 forest fires occurred in the Angara region last season. More than 2 million rubles were spent to liquidate each of the three fires that arose as a result of making bonfires. The ministry intends to collect this money from the perpetrators of the fire.