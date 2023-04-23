Mourning in the municipality of Dasà, little Giuseppe Bruni died at the age of 4, after being hospitalized for convulsions

A very serious mourning is what has struck the small community of Dasa. Unfortunately the little one Giuseppe Bruni he lost his life at just 4 years old, after his parents rushed him to the hospital, due to a very high fever and convulsions.

To give the sad news on social media, both the mayor of the municipality and also the pastor of the local church. Everyone is shocked by this sudden and heartbreaking loss.

According to information released by the local newspaper Southern Gazette Onlinethe events took place in the night between Friday 21 and Saturday 22 April. Precisely in the small town of Dasalocated in the province of Vibo Valencia.

The child from what the newspapers wrote, he had no previous pathologiesbut for some days had a fever very high. At first the situation seemed to be out of control.

However, on Friday evening he accused the convulsions. As a result, his parents immediately became alarmed and rushed him to the hospital emergency room Jazzolino. But it is right here, that a few hours later, the doctors had no choice but to ascertain his death.

Condolence messages for little Giuseppe Bruni

News like this should never be given: today our community is in mourning. Accepting the premature death of a 4 year old is impossible, consoling the family is infeasible. We only wish you, little Giuseppe, to rest in peace and we hope that you can give comfort, over time, to your family members and to all of us, who will certainly never forget you.

With these words the mayor Raphael Scaturchio wanted to announce the sad news on social media. Instead, the pastor Don Bernardino Comerciin a message on the web he wanted to write: