The little one, originally from Legnano, suddenly got worse. Attempts by doctors to save him were useless

The doctors could do nothing to save this very young life. The 10-year-old boy with high fever for days it suddenly got worse. His body temperature did not drop, despite the meds. Then suddenly his heart stopped. Despite the timely arrival of help, he too soon became an angel in heaven.

A death that, at the moment, remains unexplained. And perhaps only the autopsy, already arranged on the body of the little resident a Legnano, in the province of Milan, will be able to clarify. While the grieving family wonders why he died untimely.

The child, who attended the Legnano primary schoolHe had had a high fever for a few days. The temperature didn’t want to go down. Then suddenly the little one fell ill. The parents called 118: the rush to the hospital was, however, useless.

When the child arrived at the emergency room of the city hospital, his conditions were already serious. The little one arrived around 7 on Sunday 20 November 2022 with his family, but his heart had already stopped. Despite the maneuvers of resuscitationafter 40 minutes the doctors could not help but ascertain his death.

The hospital has already arranged the autopsy on the child’s body to clarify the causes of a death that appears without explanation, also because the child only had a high fever and no other symptoms.

10-year-old boy with high fever, autopsy ordered on his little body

During this period high fever is a fairly common symptom, among influence and other seasonal ailments. Many children complain of a high fever that makes it difficult to get down and the flu virus seems to be very hard to deal with.

However, the family asks for answers to understand why the child died so suddenly, without an apparent explanation.