High fever and breathing difficulties, 10-month-old baby dies in hospital: his father's story of what they experienced

A serious loss occurred in the city of Piacenza last night. Unfortunately a baby just 10 months He lost his life shortly after being admitted to hospital, showing symptoms such as high fever and breathing difficulties.

The father, shocked and saddened by this loss, just like his family, interviewed by a local newspaper, therefore decided to tell what happened that night.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred there Christmas night, on a day that was supposed to be a holiday. Precisely at the Guglielmo da Saliceto hospital, which is located in the city of Piacenza.

For days the little one had been showing symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath. The parents immediately contacted the pediatrician, who immediately advised them to take him to the emergency room.

Once here, however, the child's condition worsened again. He has had high fever and also difficulty breathing. Unfortunately, shortly after hospitalization, she breathed her last and they had no choice but to observe her death.

The father interviewed by the local newspaper, Piacenza, decided to talk about the drama he is experiencing with his other two slightly older children and also with his wife. The hypothesis is that he died for one pneumoniabut they decided to dispose anyway the autopsy on the body.

Deceased 10-month-old baby: the father's story

We have the certainty that our child is already in Heaven, in the arms of the Madonna and this gives us strength, courage and hope. They ordered an autopsy to clarify the causes of her death. He showed signs of great exhaustion, shortness of breath, but without fever. For this reason we contacted the pediatrician who advised us to take him to hospital.