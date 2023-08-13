Luca Re Sartù’s family is awaiting the autopsy. The examination will be able to establish the exact cause of the death of the 24-year-old boy

Luca Re Sartù he lost his life at the age of just 24, after returning from Portugal, where he had gone to participate in World Youth Day, together with some of his peers from the San Luigi Oratory.

He was a catechist from Marnate, in the province of Varese. Already while he was in Portugal, Luca Re Sartù had accused the illnesses of a flu. He had a fever and had been treated with various medicines. Upon returning home, his health conditions worsened, that same fever did not want to pass. In the end, on June 24th, he was admitted to the Castellanza hospital, until the sad and unexpected epilogue. The boy He did not make it.

The words of Luca Re Sartù’s father

His father Francesco, a former city councilor, explained during the interview that the suspicion is that he has contracted straphylococcus in Lisbon.

Upon his arrival at Bergamo airport on Wednesday at 11.30pm, he was taken to the Castellanza emergency room, where he suffered cardiac arrest. The doctors managed to stabilize him, but they immediately understood the seriousness of his condition and that there was a need for a different, more specialized intervention. They arranged for him to be transferred to the coronary unit of the Monza hospital, but he never recovered and left us on Friday afternoon.

Luca dad dad explained that now the whole family is awaiting the autopsyscheduled for next Monday. Thanks to the examination it will be possible to establish theexact cause of death and find out what led a 24-year-old boy to lose his life in this way unexpected and sudden.

There are numerous messages that have appeared on the web, published by those who, still incredulous, have wanted say hello and remember him one last time.