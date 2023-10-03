Lightning leukemia, this is the very sad diagnosis that came like a bolt from the blue: Mirca Zuin was only 50 years old

A community mourns the sudden passing of Mirca Zuin. The 50-year-old woman from Maerne, in the province of Venice, lost her life within a week due to fulminant leukemia.

This woman’s agony began with fever and the low saturation. Friends and family, even after contacting the doctor and hearing his opinion, thought it could be Covid or one of the seasonal flus.

However, Mirca Zuin continued to feel worse and lose strength, so the following Monday her husband decided to take her to emergency room. The doctors immediately took the woman into care and, after having subjected her to all the necessary tests, they discovered the heartbreaking news. The 50-year-old woman had a acute myeloid leukemia.

Doctors failed to save Mirca Zuin

The doctors at the health facility admitted her to intensive care and tried to do everything possible to save her life. They put her into a medically induced coma and hooked her up to life support machines. Unfortunately, the woman didn’t make it, she has lost his life last Saturday 30 September.

The family are devastated by pain, they did not expect to lose Mirca in such a short time and they did not expect such a diagnosis. At first she seemed just a banal fever.

As a young man, Zuin discovered he had the multiple sclerosis, but she managed to always live with a smile and keep her condition under control. That same condition that she didn’t have never burdened anyone.

The 50-year-old leaves her husband, her two daughters, her brothers, her sister and all her relatives in pain. The entire community rallied together family pain and there are numerous messages of condolence and support that have arrived in memory of Mirca Zuin.