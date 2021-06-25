Genres like MOBAs or battle-royale displace the usual more casual hits seen on smartphones.

The mobile gaming market has long ceased to be an exclusive theme for casual-cut proposals such as Candy Crush, and proof of this is found in the success of Call of Duty: Mobile or the announced landings of Apex Legends and Battlefield on mobiles. . Now, a recent study reflects its importance and talks about how in China software with high production values ​​already takes 70% of the income.

Is about a document baptized with the name of Next-Gen Mobiles Gamescommissioned by Newzoo in association with semiconductor manufacturer ARM, which seeks to explore the evolution and growth of “high-fidelity” type games during the last four years, both in the aforementioned market of the Asian giant and in others that catch us more closely such as the European or the American.

Starting with Europe, the report states that more and more users have high-performance mobile phones in this region to run this software. Thus, in 2016 this type of video game barely accounted for 7% of the total revenue of the smartphone sector, with 2020 occupying 37% of the pie, always according to this study. In the United States, on the other hand, it has gone from 6% to 33%, while in China they are already a majority, 70%, although in 2016 they already took 42% of the distribution.

The game in the cloud, fundamental

Newzoo and ARM expect this percentage to continue to rise in the coming years as more technological advances reach the smartphone sector. And they are not few, the arrival of connection speed improvements Thanks to the 5G infrastructure, the increasing commitment to cross-team play, or the landing to stay of cloud gaming services such as Microsoft’s xCloud.

In fact, estimates speak that “cloud gaming” in 2025 will generate 5.14 billion dollars in revenue in 2023; in 2020 it totaled 630 million dollars.

What are “high-fidelity” or “high-end” games? Such as they remind us from Gamesindustry, these are titles with production values, which can range from advanced graphics to somewhat more complex game mechanics. Here would enter the battle-royale, MOBA and other proposals so booming today.

More about: Mobiles and Studies and reports.