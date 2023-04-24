Amazon It has become one of the most important virtual stores in the world, as this American brand offers a wide variety of products, including books, music, movies, and cell phones.

Due to the security that Amazon offers to its buyers, the platform has become one of the favorite sites for Internet users to purchase their products, mainly technology.

For this reason, below we will show you some high-end cell phones that you can find on Amazon at a cheaper price than the one offered by telephone companies such as Telcel, A&T, Movistar and others.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro: Huawei Nova 10 Pro is one of the devices that you can find on Amazon. This Chinese-made device offers features of a high-end device at an affordable price of $11,999 pesos.

This device has a 6.78-inch screen, dual 60 MP front camera, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. And a large 4,500 mAh battery, which will allow you to enjoy video games, series and movies for hours.

Huawei P50PRO: The P50 PRO is another of the high-end Huawei devices that you can find on Amazon at an affordable price, with a significant reduction in the price given by cell phone companies.

P50 PRO offers great features, among which are; 6.6-inch OLED screen, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. You can find this product on the aforementioned platform at a price of $16,499 pesos. The offer only applies to gold-colored phones and other contemplated measures.

Regular Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung’s favorite device, the S23 is another of the cell phones that you can find on Amazon at an affordable price of $17,999, which is less than what cell phone companies offer.

This high-end cell phone offers great features among which are; 6.1-inch screen, water resistance, 5G network, high-resolution camera, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

High-end cell phones underappreciated on Amazon

Although Samsung, Apple and Huawei They are among the largest companies in the production of high-end cell phones. There are cell phones from other companies that offer great features at a very affordable price.

Among these companies are Motorola and Google, which have stood out for offering very good quality products with a very interesting battery charging capacity.