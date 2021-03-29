According to an American study, the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna are particularly effective. Accordingly, after two doses, the vaccines prevent infection in 90 percent of cases.

E.A new study from the United States confirms that some corona vaccines are also effective against infections without symptoms. “The results showed that after the second vaccine dose, the risk of infection was reduced by 90 percent two or more weeks after vaccination,” said the American health authority CDC on Monday.

Infections without symptoms were also recorded, which made up a “small proportion” of around ten percent of all positive tests. It is hoped that vaccinated people will in most cases no longer be able to infect others and that chains of infection can be broken.

The CDC had taken a close look at the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna: Almost 4,000 people in the medical field were tested weekly in six American states between December and March. The results confirmed previous studies, which also indicate that asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus in vaccinated people is rather unlikely.

The CDC also observed a high level of protection even after only one of the two mandatory doses. After one dose, the number of infections has already decreased by 80 percent. In view of the manufacturers’ own large studies, the results are logical. In these, however, it was examined how effective the substances are against the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, not the infection rate with the virus.