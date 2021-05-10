S.erbien has honored the Austrian writer Peter Handke with one of the highest awards in the country. President Aleksandar Vucic presented the controversial 78-year-old with the Karadjordje Order on Sunday for his “exceptional service in the representation of Serbia in public and cultural activities” and “personal perseverance in uncompromising responsibility to the truth”.

Handke is very controversial because of his pro-Serbian stance during the Balkan Wars in the 1990s. His award of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature was accompanied by sharp protests, especially in Bosnia and Kosovo.

“The Serbian people are happy to count Handke among their friends,” said President Vucic, according to the regional broadcaster N1. Every single word of Handke is “thundering”.

“Justice for Serbia”

With pamphlets such as “Justice for Serbia” from 1996, Handke caused a political controversy that flared up again several times. In March 1999, Handke withdrew a statement made on Serbian state television, according to which the suffering of Serbs could be placed above that of European Jews during National Socialism.

In 2004 there was a stir about Handke’s prison visit to the former Yugolavian President Slobodan Milosevic, who was indicted before the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague. In 2006 he gave a speech at Milosevic’s funeral.

The decision to award the German-speaking author the Karadjordje Order had already been made last year, and the handover has only now taken place. In February 2015, Handke received honorary citizenship of the Serbian capital Belgrade.