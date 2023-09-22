Sayed Al Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

The demand for purchasing residential villas and townhouse units in Abu Dhabi increased during the current year, amid an increase in prices in most of the freehold areas in the emirate, especially in small units in Saadiyat and Yas Islands, Khalifa District and Al Reef.

Real estate officials and experts confirmed to Al-Ittihad that residential villa projects in Abu Dhabi attract various segments of buyers, in light of their diversity in terms of prices, locations, and areas, with the availability of easy payment methods, especially in new projects, which is reflected in the increase in prices. Real estate sale price indicators on the “Dari” digital platform for real estate services affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi showed an increase in villa sale prices from 107 points during the first quarter of 2023 to 108 points during the second quarter of the same year.

The average price of two-bedroom villas on Yas Island increased from 2.5 to 2.7 million dirhams, the two-bedroom townhouse from 1.58 to 1.67 million dirhams, and the three-bedroom townhouse from 1.9 to 2 million dirhams, while the average sale of three-bedroom villas in Yas decreased. From 3.5 to 3.4 million dirhams.

In Khalifa City, the average selling prices of three-bedroom villas increased from 2.1 to 2.3 million dirhams, and four-bedroom villas from 2.97 to 3.2 million dirhams.

In the Al Reef project, the selling prices of three-bedroom townhouses increased from 1.5 to 1.55 million dirhams, four-bedroom ones from 2.05 to 2.12 million, and five-bedroom ones from 2.45 to 2.54 million, while the average two-bedroom selling price stabilized approximately at 1.1 million dirhams.

On Saadiyat Island, the selling prices of four-bedroom villas increased from 6.4 to 6.6 million dirhams, while the selling prices of five-room villas decreased from 7.7 to 7.6 million dirhams, according to the “Dari” platform. According to Knight Frank, villa prices in Abu Dhabi recorded a growth of 4.7% between March and June, a growth of 5.7% over the same period in 2022.

Various options

Ahmed Salah Rabie, Director of Platinum Home Real Estate Company, explained that residential villa projects in Abu Dhabi provide various options for customers in terms of prices, spaces and locations, which enhances their attractiveness to buyers, especially with companies’ interest in providing easy payment methods that suit the requirements of various segments of buyers.

According to a report by Bayut and Dubizzle on investment in Abu Dhabi real estate during the first half of 2023, the average selling price per square foot of residential villas on Yas Island increased by 2.16% to 1,216 dirhams, bringing the price of a three-bedroom villa to 2.9 million dirhams, and a four-bedroom villa to 4.3 million dirhams. One million, and the five-room apartment costs 5.4 million dirhams, while the return on investment in the island’s villas reached 4.62%.

On Saadiyat Island, the average price per square foot for villas was about 1,397 dirhams, with the average price of a three-bedroom villa reaching 6.38 million dirhams, a four-room villa 6.58 million, and a five-room villa 10.8 million dirhams, while the return on investment in the island’s villas reached 5.89%.

The average price per square foot in Al Raha Gardens villas was 840 dirhams, with the average price of a three-bedroom villa being 2.4 million dirhams, a four-bedroom villa being 2.9 million, and a five-bedroom villa being 4.1 million, and the return on investment was 6.06%.

In the countryside, the average selling price per square foot for residential villas increased by 2.16% to 708 dirhams, with the average price of a three-bedroom villa reaching 1.59 million dirhams, a four-bedroom 2.2 million, and a five-bedroom 2.5 million dirhams, while the return on investment reached 6.06%, according to the report. .

In Al Ghadeer, the average selling price per square foot of residential villas increased by 3.75% to 793 dirhams, as the average price of a three-bedroom villa reached 1.88 million dirhams, and a four-room villa reached 2.4 million, and the return on investment reached 5.42%, according to the report.

New projects

Eda Mahmoud, owner of Areca Real Estate Management Company, confirmed that the new real estate projects in Abu Dhabi are characterized by diversity, as they provide thousands of units of apartments and residential villas in addition to townhouse units, explaining that the Corona pandemic period witnessed a noticeable increase in demand for residential villas, which encouraged many companies to offer… More villa units.

During the first half of this year, real estate development companies in Abu Dhabi launched a number of new real estate projects in the emirate, which provide thousands of new residential units of apartments, in addition to villas and townhouse units.

Aldar Properties began the year 2023 by launching the “Sustainable City – Yas Island” project, in partnership with “Diamond Developers”, which includes 10 residential complexes, available to buyers of all nationalities, as the first phase includes the construction of 512 apartments and townhouses, which were completely sold for a value of one billion dirhams. This prompted the company to put the remaining units of the project for sale, which include 352 units.

Last February, Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, launched a new phase of the Reem Hills project on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

Last May, Bloom Holding Company announced the launch of “Casares”, the third phase of the Bloom Living project in Abu Dhabi, after the launch of the first phases, “Cordoba”, and the second, “Toledo”, as “Cordoba” provides about 257 independent homes and villas, while it includes “Toledo” 405 residential units.

Luxury complexes

According to the Asteco Real Estate Services report, the average sales prices of villas in Abu Dhabi recorded an increase of approximately 2% during the second quarter of the current year, compared to the first quarter of the same year, indicating that some luxury villa complexes achieved a growth in sales prices approaching 6%.

The report confirmed that the projects under construction, especially the high-quality ones located in Saadiyat and Yas Island, received remarkable demand and recorded prices ranging between 1,500 and 3,800 dirhams per square foot.