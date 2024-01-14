On the exhibition floor in Maastricht we found two practical but above all likeable Citroëns.

This is a contribution by Robert van den Oever and Maarten van der Pas

There are cars you want to feel and knock on. Such as the Citroën 2CV AZU and the Citroën Méhari 4×4 that are on display at the Interclassics classic car fair. They have stood the test of time and it shows. The 'borrowed duck' 2CV has patinated sheet metal and the plastic body of the 'terrain car' Méhari is discolored by the sun. These nostalgic, barely restored French cars attract the attention of visitors and you see that they – have to – touch the cars. This is not about engine capacity and horsepower, these are cars with a high cuddliness factor. And they are two special cars with a fascinating story.

Simple and cheap

The official model name of the 2CV AZU is Citroën 2CV Fourgonnette. The small van has many similarities with the normal 2CV. The Citroën 2CV – nicknamed 'Duck' – was introduced in 1949 as a cheap, reliable, simple and economical car for the French countryside. Who could drive with a basket of eggs across a plowed piece of land without the eggs breaking, and could easily transport a barrel of wine or a sheep in addition to farmers.

Because French farmers needed more loading space, Citroën started producing a van based on the 2CV type A in 1951. This became the 2CV AU with the 'U' for 'utilitarian'. The payload was 250 kilograms. The engine was small with 9 hp and a cylinder capacity of 375 cc. It wasn't fast, but with the large wheels the car could handle a climb.

The 2CV A was succeeded in 1954 by the AZ and a new van was also introduced: the AZU with a 12 hp engine with a capacity of 425 cc. In later years the AZU250, the AK350 and the AK400 followed. The number in the type designation referred to the number of kilos of loading capacity. The ridges in the sheet metal made way for a smooth body. In 1979, production of the 2CV Fourgonnette was stopped.

Very original

The 2CV AZU on the Interclassics exhibition floor dates from 1958. According to the information accompanying the car from seller 2CVgarage, it was driven around Auxerre, in the center of France, from that year onwards. This copy was purchased by a certain Monsieur Montaudoin. He wanted extra visibility all around and therefore had two extra windows installed in the side. On the back above the doors his place of residence, Ste. Pallaye and the original license plate can be read. It was common at that time to paint on the car.

The life cycle of this van is easy to follow. In 2006 it probably passed to another French owner, although the car was never registered under another name. Since 2009 it has been in a collection in the Netherlands. This copy is still very original. In France the bottom plates have been replaced and technical matters have been addressed. It now has new tires, the brakes have been renewed, a lot of maintenance and adjustment work has been carried out and the car has a Dutch license plate. The seller also reports that he has (temporarily) replaced the seat upholstery because otherwise he would not be able to sit while driving.

Méhari on an adventure

The Citroën Méhari 4×4 at Interclassics has had a fascinating life. He is seen in action in the documentary Laurence meecin de brousse about Doctors Without Borders in Africa. This 1981 film by Alain Jaspard and Gérard Simon is about the young doctor Laurence Meng who works to reduce child mortality in Senegal. The Méhari 4×4 rides coolly among the Landrover Defenders.

Citroën introduced the Méhari in 1968. The lightweight off-road vehicle was based on the chassis and engine of a Citroën 2CV. The body was made of ABS plastic. The car had front-wheel drive and in 1979 there was also a 4×4 version.

The Méharis were available in two- and four-person versions. Additional options included a tow bar, the spare wheel on the hood and 14-inch wheels instead of the usual 15-inch size. The car had all-terrain tires, sturdy bumpers that can take a beating and the headlights were protected by grilles.

The Méhari was produced until 1988. The name refers to the Arabic word 'méhariste', a French colonial soldier riding a camel or dromedary.

The Méhari 4×4 in particular is a rare appearance. Roughly 1,200 copies were built. The fair features – according to seller 2CVgarage – number 3 from 1980. Citroën used this car at the press introduction and then made it available to Doctors Without Borders.

This copy can be seen not only in the aforementioned film, but also in the book La Citroën Méhari de mon Père by François Allain and Jean-Marie Defrance and in the book I started my adventure about how to prepare a 2CV for off-road driving. Other Méharis also came to Senegal, when they rode the famous Paris-Dakar rally (which actually ended in Dakar).

Saved from demolition

After its adventures in Africa, this Méhari 4×4 number 3 returned to France in 1988 where it went to Citroën's regular wrecker Beke. But he was spared and served on the company premises. In 1998 the car was bought by an enthusiast. Through a tip, the car ended up with the current owner and seller, who says that after a lot of effort and with a lot of patience, he was able to obtain a license plate.

As little as possible has been done to the appearance of this Méhari to keep it as original as possible. It still has the original tires and license plates from Paris. However, it has been made to run at least for which the gearbox has been overhauled. Who dares to take the Méhari through the desert again? Driving it to the beach in the summer is also fun.

