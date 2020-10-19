In the case of appointment of 31661 posts in 69 thousand Assistant Teacher Recruitment, the State Government has admitted that there are mistakes in the selection. On Monday, in the High Court, it was believed by the government that some candidates of low merit got the appointment while those of more merit could not get it.

During the hearing of the case in the High Court, Advocate General Raghavendra Singh told through video conferencing that the government has set up a committee to investigate the mistake made by the NIC and the Basic Education Council. He told the court that any mistakes that have taken place will be rectified and the wrong selection will be canceled. After this statement by the Advocate General, the court fixed November 17 as the next date of hearing on the case.

Justice Ajit Kumar, who is hearing the petitions of Sanjay Kumar Yadav and others, asked the Advocate General to record his statement, he agreed and said that there was a mistake in the release of the list from the level of NIC and Basic Education Council Will be rectified and appointment letters given to those with less coefficient will be canceled and those with more coefficient will be selected. Advocates of the petition Agnihotri Kumar Tripathi, Anil Singh Bisen etc. said that there are many cases in the issued list of appointment letters in which appointment letters were given to those with lower coefficient while those with higher coefficient are out of selection. Earlier, the court had sought an answer from the state government regarding the discrepancy.