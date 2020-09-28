On Monday, the Bombay High Court reprimanded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sabotaging Kangana Ranaut’s office. The court lashed out at the BMC, saying that in many cases it was not done even after the order. If BMC had shown so much speed, Mumbai would have been a better city to live in. Kangana’s counsel argued in the High Court that BMC’s action was in violation of the Supreme Court order. The cross-examination of Kangana’s lawyers is complete. The hearing will begin once again at 2:30 pm after lunch.

Significantly, Kangana Ranaut, who was very vocal in Sushant Singh Rajput case, compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was angry with Shiv Sena for this. Several leaders, including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, warned him not to come to Mumbai. However, Kangana Ranaut reached Mumbai on September 9 after getting security for Y + category from the center, but the same day BMC ransacked her office by taking JCB to her office.

Kangana Ranaut went to court against the action of BAC and she had earlier demanded stay on 9 September. Later, he demanded damages of Rs 2 crore for the damage caused by the sabotage.

Earlier in the hearing on September 25, the Bombay High Court had asked the BMC whether it always showed the same speed in demolishing illegal constructions as Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow showed? The High Court has asked the BMC to explain why action against Kangana Ranaut was not taken under the provisions of the law in which Kangana would have been given enough time to respond to the allegations.

The bench also said that Pradeep Thorat’s client (Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena) did exactly what he said, referring to the title of the article of Saamna mouthpiece Saamana, ‘uprooted’. The article was published on 9 September after Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill bungalow was demolished.

The bench also asked the BMC to explain why it ransacked the ground floor when no work was going on there. The remarks and instructions from the court came after Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer stated that BMC used section 354 (a) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to sabotage Ranaut’s bungalow, which relates to the sites under construction.

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf told a two-judge bench that no construction work was going on in the premises when BMC staff claimed to have found illegal construction on 5 and 7 September. The court has also asked the BMC to submit a phone call to the Mukadam, who traced the illegal occupation in Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow on September 5 to ascertain if a photograph of that illegal construction was taken. On the basis of this report, the BMC team arrived for inspection on 7 September.

Kangana Ranaut had told the High Court that she has photographs as evidence which reinforces her claim that the construction being called illegal by BMC was completed in 2019. These can be proved from photographs taken in January 2020. The photos were taken during the puja that took place on the premises.